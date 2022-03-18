AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

