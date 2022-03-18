AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 17,901 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,469,000 after purchasing an additional 550,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

