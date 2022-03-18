AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 3,297 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,034. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

