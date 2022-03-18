AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 186.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,686. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

