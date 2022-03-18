AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $100,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 218,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. 6,721,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

