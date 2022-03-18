AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 7,074 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.18. 31,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,906. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.