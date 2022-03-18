AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Up 2.1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 62 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QPT. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.
