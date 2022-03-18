AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVAV. cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $93.46 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

