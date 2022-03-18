Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $204.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.