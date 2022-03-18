Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.38.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,537. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

