Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,707 shares of company stock worth $4,599,277 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

