AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 9.3%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 48,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 497,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

