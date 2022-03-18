Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATSG stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

