Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

