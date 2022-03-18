Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Trading Up 16.3%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKRTF shares. UBS Group cut Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

