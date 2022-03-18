Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

AKYA stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.01% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. Analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

