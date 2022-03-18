Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $194.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.91 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

