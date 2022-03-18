Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 3.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.59 and last traded at $104.18. Approximately 257,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,374,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $292.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

