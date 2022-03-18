Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Acquires $446,000.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $13.34.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
