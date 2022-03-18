Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Acquires $446,000.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

