Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 49,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Alight has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alight by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 695,128 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alight by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alight by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alight by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 102,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

