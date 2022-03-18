Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.
NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 49,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Alight has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alight by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 695,128 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alight by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alight by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alight by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 102,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
