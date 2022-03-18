Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATD. National Bankshares lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$52.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$55.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

