Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

AMOT opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $488.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 82,708 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

