AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 42.5% This Week

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 66.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $118,124.49 and approximately $32.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 42.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

