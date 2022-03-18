Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDRX opened at $22.15 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,809,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.