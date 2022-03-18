Alpha Coin (APC) Trading Up 38.6% This Week

Alpha Coin (APC) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $13,177.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,832.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.00725118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00191075 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00024862 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

