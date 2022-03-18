Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of APT stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -1.24.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

