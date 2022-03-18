Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of APT stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -1.24.
About Alpha Pro Tech
