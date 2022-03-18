Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,589. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $30.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

