Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $17,389,512.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total transaction of $3,570,408.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total transaction of $37,915,719.99.

GOOG stock traded up $18.20 on Thursday, reaching $2,692.01. 1,158,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,694.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,814.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,010.73 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.70.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

