Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.34) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $7.05 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $280.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,082.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 454,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 0.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

