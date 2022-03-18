Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Altimmune stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $280.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Get Altimmune alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altimmune by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 67,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.