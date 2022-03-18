Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 4,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 297,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,900,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,711,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,541,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,256,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.