Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.88. 7,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.96.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

