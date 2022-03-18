América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 391,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,410,760 shares.The stock last traded at $19.39 and had previously closed at $19.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

