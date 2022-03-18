American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $12.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

AAL stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $15,082,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

