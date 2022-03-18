American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Axle is poised to reap benefits from its strides in EV space. The Inovance and REE Automotive collaborations are likely to aid its top line. Its new driveline solution promises to offer greater business diversification and drive growth. Portfolio optimization is also enhancing the firm’s prospects. Divestment of its U.S iron casting operations has improved margins. However, the firm expects chip-related headwinds to persist in the near term, thereby inducing lost revenues. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs and freight and manufacturing inefficiencies are other concerns. R&D costs are expected to rise on the back of increased investments, thereby denting margins. The firm’s high debt-to-capital ratio of further restricts its financial flexibilities. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $976.52 million, a PE ratio of 285.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.33. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 36.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 39.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

