American International Group Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 56.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $372.43 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.22 and its 200-day moving average is $459.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

