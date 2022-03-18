American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

