American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $554,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.59. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

