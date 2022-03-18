American International Group Inc. Has $528,000 Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genesco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Genesco by 76,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genesco by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.38.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.