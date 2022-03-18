American International Group Inc. Has $564,000 Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

NYSE:WOW opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.03. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $787,420. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.