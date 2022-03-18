American International Group Inc. Sells 640 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 229.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

