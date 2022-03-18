American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $2,011,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

NYSE PINS opened at $24.89 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

