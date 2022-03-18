American Vanguard Co. (AVD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 15th

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $18.31 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.51 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVD. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

