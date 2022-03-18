Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 43.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 15.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.93. 210,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average of $218.67. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

