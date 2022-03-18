Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $15.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,257. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,577 shares of company stock worth $961,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.