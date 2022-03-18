Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00.

AMKR opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after buying an additional 1,493,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $18,412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,334,000 after buying an additional 714,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 723.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 430,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

