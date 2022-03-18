ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,316,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 2,797,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33,166.0 days.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. AMS has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Get AMS alerts:

AMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.