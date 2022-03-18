Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to announce $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $19.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $54.04. 1,228,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

