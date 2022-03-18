Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.04 Million

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $45.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.52 million and the lowest is $43.56 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $187.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.69 million to $201.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.42 million, with estimates ranging from $181.20 million to $209.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $770.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

