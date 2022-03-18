Analysts Anticipate Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will report $123.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $124.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full-year sales of $482.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 188,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,779. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 13,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nerdwallet (NRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.